NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed Angelica’s Law into legislation which protects New Yorkers from reckless or dangerous driving by decreasing the number of prior license suspensions needed to qualify for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class E felony.

“After Angelica Nappi tragically lost her life more than a decade ago, her family have channeled their pain into purpose to push for this legislation. I’m honored to stand with Angelica’s family as we sign this law and make our roads safer for all.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Angelica Nappi of Holbrook was 14 in 2008 when she was struck and killed by a driver who did not have a valid license and who had more than five previous driver’s license suspensions.

“Almost 16 years later, my fight for safer roadways has been acted upon. I know Angelica is proud.” Angelica’s Mom, Dawn Riendeau

Angelica’s Law, legislation S.4671/A.3983, will help to keep drivers with prior suspensions off of the road by applying a felony to reoffending drivers who operate vehicles without a valid license after having committed five or more moving violations resulting in prior suspensions or revocations.