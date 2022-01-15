ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Trenton in Oneida County.

According to a press release from New York State Police, on January 15 around 1 a.m. troopers saw a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly. When troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and continued to travel south on Route 12.

State Police then attempted to get the truck to stop by driving ahead of the vehicle, however the driver of the truck struck the passenger side of the marked patrol vehicle. The truck then entered a parking area on the south side of the roadway just north of Plank Road in Trenton.

As Troopers exited their patrol vehicle, the driver ignored verbal commands and drove the truck in the direction of the Troopers, who then discharged their division-issued firearm. The suspect then drove south on Route 12 and came to a stop about one mile south and surrendered without further incident.

The suspect was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, where he was treated for a single gunshot wound to his forearm and released back into State Police custody. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Barneveld Fire Department.

The investigation is continuing, and charges against the suspect are pending.