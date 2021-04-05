NY State Police warn parents of teens being targeted by predators on social media

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — New York State Police issued a warning for parents on Monday following cases of teens being targeted by criminals while online.

According to State Police, investigators have reported suspects locating teen victims on social media, friending or following the teens and then gaining their trust. Once trust is established, State Police added that the suspects ask for photos and/or videos of the teen, typically provocative.

State Police warned that once videos are secured by predators, they demand payment, sometimes thousands of dollars, or they threaten to release the images on social media.

Authorities have reported that at least one of these cases has resulted in a teen victim committing suicide.

To combat and prevent these incidents, New York State Police have offered the following tips for teens, parents or social media users.

Parents:

Discuss online safety with children

Set rules about where and when children are “surfing” or chatting

Monitor child social media accounts

Kids and teens:

Never share personal information online, including full name, address or phone number

Don’t accept friend requests from strangers

Don’t open emails, click on links or download anything from unknown senders

Never share photos online, through texts or direct message with strangers

If you feel you have been a victim of a cat fishing incident, contact your local police

State Police also urges parents, teens and children to contact one of the following if an individual is considering harming themselves.