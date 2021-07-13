NY-Sun: Enough clean energy to power more than half a million homes

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo announced more than half a million homes can now be powered by the three gigawatts of solar installed across the state as part of the NY-Sun initiative.

Since the launch of the NY-Sun initiative in 2011, solar has grown 2,100 percent statewide and declined in cost by 69 percent, while providing approximately 12,000 jobs in New York State.

This project combined with those still underdevelopment account for 95 percent of Governor Cuomo’s goal to install six gigawatts of solar by 2025, as mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Solar energy is a key component in New York’s transition to a clean energy economy as we work to reduce harmful emissions across the board and address the dual challenges of fighting climate change and rebuilding stronger post-pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said.

“The success of NY-Sun demonstrates we are on track to meeting our nation-leading energy goals while stimulating green job growth and economic recovery in communities across the state as part of our comprehensive plan to reimagine New York following the pandemic.”

New York ranked first in the nation in Community Solar installations and second for total installations in 2020, which was also the State’s most productive year for solar installations.

Since 2011 the NY-Sun initiative has achieved the following: