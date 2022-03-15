ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teacher with the New York City School District out the Jackson Heights section in Queens has been arrested.

According to New York State Police, the state worked with Child Protective Services within the unit to arrest 43-year-old David G. Reinoso from Suffern, New York on March 11. He was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The arrest reportedly stemmed from an incident that occurred in South Blooming Grove, however, he was arraigned in Newburgh City Court. The City of Newburgh Court Judge Anika Mohammed remanded Reinoso to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, $15,000 bond, and $30,000 partially secured bond.

Additionally, a stay-away temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. State Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or knows of someone who may have been a victim to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 10500508.