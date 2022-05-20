ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen was arrested on Friday following a traffic stop in the city of Rochester.

New York State Police stopped the teen driver for a traffic violation on East Main Street, when they found the 17-year-old was in possession of a defaced . 380 caliber pistol loaded with six live rounds, according to a release from New York State Police.

The teen was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.

They were taken to Monroe County Youth Part Court for arraignment.