NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the State University of New York, the City University of New York and 40 private colleges and universities in New York State will waive application fees for selected dates throughout October.

“Education is the backbone of our society, and I am committed to providing opportunities that support every student’s journey to a higher education,” Governor Kathy Hochul

This is the first time that SUNY, CUNY, and New York’s private institutions will join together to waive application fees for students applying during New York State College Application Month.

“As we celebrate College Application Month in New York State, I am thrilled that SUNY, CUNY, and several of New York’s private institutions will waive application fees. Removing financial barriers enables students who may not have considered completing an application due to financial constraints to take the first steps of their educational journey. I urge all seniors in the state to apply to at least one college this month and make the most of this unprecedented initiative.” Governor Kathy Hochul

October was proclaimed by the Governor as College Application Month in New York State to raise awareness of higher education and to support students seeking to pursue higher education opportunities across New York State; the proclamation is available Here.

In support of college application month, SUNY and CUNY are waving application fees:

SUNY — all 64 colleges and universities for two weeks beginning Monday, October 16 through Sunday, October 29;

CUNY — all 25 campuses throughout October for high school seniors in New York City public schools;

CUNY — all New York State residents who will apply as a freshman between Monday, October 16 and Tuesday, October 31; and

CUNY has also guaranteed admission to all seven community colleges for any student who holds a high school diploma.

Fee waivers at private institutions vary by participating institution during the month. New York’s private institutions included in the application fee waiving are:

The complete list of participating colleges and universities, information on when fees will be waived and websites for each school can be found Here.

Higher Education Services Corporation, SUNY and CUNY have scheduled virtual and in-person events throughout October to encourage students to learn more about the NYS financial aid, inform students about college options and assist in completing applications.

List of scheduled virtual and in-person events:

More than 70 financial aid events hosted by HESC are Here;

SUNY sessions are Here; and

More than 100 events hosted by CUNY are Here.

The New York State College Application Month initiative encourages high school seniors to apply for college early; focusing on students from low-income families, first-generation students and students who may not otherwise apply for college.