NEW YORK (WWTI) — Ahead of the winter storm poised to hit the North Country Sunday evening and last through Monday afternoon, Governor Hochul’s office released a list of safety tips New Yorkers can take into consideration when preparing for the mix of wind, ice and snow.
To prevent the mess and aggravation of frozen water pipes, you can protect your home, apartment or business by following these steps:
- When it’s cold, let cold and hot water trickle at night from a faucet on an outside wall. Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or appliance near an outer wall. Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.
- If you plan to be away, have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing, or drain and shut off the water system (except indoor sprinkler systems).
- If pipes freeze, make sure you and your family know how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst. Stopping the water flow minimizes damage to your home.
- Never try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch.
- Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.
- Call a plumber and contact your insurance agent.