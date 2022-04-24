COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Troopers have arrested a woman who was depositing checks that were not hers into her personal account.

According to a press release from NYSP, troopers out of Warsaw conducted an investigation after multiple victims reported that their checks were missing from their mailboxes. The press release stated that 52-year-old Paula Kingdollar from Covington was observed going through mailboxes in the early mornings.

A further investigation revealed that the checks that the victims were missing had been deposited into Kingdollar’s checking account. As a result, Kingdollar was charged with two counts of Forgery and four counts of Petit larceny.

Kingdollar was processed at SP Warsaw and was arraigned in the town of Warsaw court and released per New York State bail reform laws. Kingdollar will return to court in the town of Warsaw on June 20.