NY women learn trapping, wild game cuts and more at BOW in the Snow

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) programs allow women to learn a wide range of outdoor skills and foster community within the workshops.

The first BOW in the Snow workshop was held February 7-9, 2020 at Allegany State Park.

This workshop took 55 participants traveling through wintry conditions to join their peers in the woods. While in the wilderness they hand hands-on classes in trapping, reading the woods, wild game cuts and cooking, firearm safety and more.

During this workshop five women received their trapper education certification from the DEC.

