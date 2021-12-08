NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although everyone’s idea of fun may be a little different, a city with a variety of different activities can help everyone on a trip enjoy their time.

Another factor that comes into play when visiting a city is costs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $2,900 on entertainment per year.

To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, the personal-finance website WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. The metrics ranged from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average open hours of breweries.

Specifically, New York City was ranked the 10th most fun state in the United States. The study also discovered New York has the most playgrounds per square root of population.

Overall, Las Vegas, Nevada was ranked the most fun city with a score of 71.04. It was followed by Orlando, Florida in second place and Altlanta, Georgia in third. The rest of the rankings can be found in the table below:

Overall Rank* CityTotal Score Entertainment & Recreation Nightlife & Parties Costs 
1Las Vegas, NV71.0431105
2Orlando, FL65.07229
3Atlanta, GA54.88133106
4Miami, FL54.4494148
5New Orleans, LA52.93155126
6San Francisco, CA52.1966178
7Austin, TX51.6821776
8Chicago, IL51.40810149
9Honolulu, HI50.43119162
10New York, NY49.97511182
11Tampa, FL49.8672092
12Denver, CO49.081813118
13Portland, OR48.92178154
14Seattle, WA48.40109176
15Fort Lauderdale, FL47.771616114
16San Diego, CA47.74425161
17Cincinnati, OH47.40142941
18Washington, DC47.211112175
19Houston, TX47.10311439
20St. Louis, MO46.34251842
21Los Angeles, CA46.251215159
22Salt Lake City, UT45.02192686
23Philadelphia, PA44.662317122
24Charleston, SC44.10204267
25San Antonio, TX44.10323214
26Tucson, AZ43.07264729
27Nashville, TN41.48363097
28Pittsburgh, PA41.342248110
29Knoxville, TN41.24415015
30Tempe, AZ41.11465310
31Portland, ME40.984031116
32Reno, NV40.85522779
33Omaha, NE40.81395717
34Jacksonville, FL40.81375222
35Sacramento, CA40.733021155
36Dallas, TX40.58502495
37Raleigh, NC40.32672357
38Albuquerque, NM40.18288626
39Minneapolis, MN39.842745120
40Indianapolis, IN39.71633531
41Richmond, VA39.68553661
42Oklahoma City, OK39.3975433
43Boston, MA39.342422180
44Rochester, NY39.233546104
45Scottsdale, AZ39.17385573
46Louisville, KY39.12346485
47St. Petersburg, FL39.05296788
48Cleveland, OH38.99543862
49Baton Rouge, LA38.83574945
50Columbia, SC38.76427458
51Buffalo, NY38.42474487
52Milwaukee, WI38.19495975
53Virginia Beach, VA38.16339950
54Fort Worth, TX38.14873336
55Charlotte, NC38.07563796
56Kansas City, MO37.82683477
57Birmingham, AL37.79744069
58Chattanooga, TN37.65586272
59Tulsa, OK37.1378736
60Baltimore, MD36.824360115
61Columbus, OH36.76517552
62Lincoln, NE36.46727137
63Madison, WI36.18447699
64Boise, ID36.06608140
65Colorado Springs, CO36.02488964
66Grand Rapids, MI35.44807834
67Memphis, TN34.95995449
68Mobile, AL34.931214191
69Phoenix, AZ34.87668253
70Wichita, KS34.69124705
71Durham, NC34.63111771
72Wilmington, DE34.3310239125
73Arlington, TX34.301105848
74Providence, RI34.277651132
75Plano, TX34.23708083
76El Paso, TX34.22699744
77Henderson, NV34.148261112
78Norfolk, VA33.955910689
79Oakland, CA33.948128171
80Chandler, AZ33.93901137
81Springfield, MO33.731138520
82Rapid City, SD33.59889043
83Detroit, MI33.559256100
84Tallahassee, FL33.2910310060
85Huntsville, AL33.091326966
86Glendale, AZ33.019610712
87Missoula, MT32.988568124
88Gulfport, MS32.921458423
89Anaheim, CA32.567965139
90Greensboro, NC32.288910521
91Corpus Christi, TX32.258413418
92Billings, MT32.071128390
93Mesa, AZ32.059713313
94Bakersfield, CA31.8911810125
95Amarillo, TX31.851421652
96Winston-Salem, NC31.8410310265
97Long Beach, CA31.826263174
98Huntington, WV31.6614813927
99Akron, OH31.571299171
100Irvine, CA31.555395168
101Tacoma, WA31.501177981
102Sioux Falls, SD31.211509233
103St. Paul, MN31.1661108133
104Fargo, ND31.151311534
105Garden Grove, CA31.128672158
106Huntington Beach, CA31.107766169
107Des Moines, IA31.0712611819
108Lexington-Fayette, KY31.049411928
109Spokane, WA30.9171125102
110Shreveport, LA30.9013011738
111Cape Coral, FL30.5065138119
112Overland Park, KS30.4912713070
113Worcester, MA30.431449394
114San Jose, CA30.396488163
115Fort Smith, AR30.3315712146
116Aurora, CO30.1295121102
117Fayetteville, NC30.0813912347
118Toledo, OH30.0610714711
119Anchorage, AK30.0545167147
120Chesapeake, VA29.9810114693
121Montgomery, AL29.871731428
122Fort Wayne, IN29.4412214424
123Lubbock, TX29.3812012868
124Fresno, CA29.319813759
125Newport News, VA29.1315411480
126Jackson, MS29.1217614016
127Augusta, GA29.0516014335
128Jersey City, NJ28.849398153
129Las Cruces, NM28.7313817232
130Columbia, MD28.68125115130
131Manchester, NH28.6114096117
132Casper, WY28.5814917656
133Little Rock, AR28.5414313274
134Newark, NJ28.41115112134
135Riverside, CA28.3491109145
136Burlington, VT28.30108111137
137Pembroke Pines, FL28.27105162113
138Gilbert, AZ28.2513615130
139Charleston, WV28.2516714154
140Irving, TX28.1814615963
141Glendale, CA28.0583131152
142Modesto, CA27.93134103128
143Hialeah, FL27.54114127140
144Port St. Lucie, FL27.5014716178
145Peoria, AZ26.9615214998
146San Bernardino, CA26.9616987131
147Cedar Rapids, IA26.86171126108
148Columbus, GA26.5916416084
149Santa Clarita, CA26.21133124156
150Nampa, ID26.17163152101
151Salem, OR26.1415394142
152Santa Ana, CA26.07123104160
153Garland, TX26.04135150121
154New Haven, CT26.00158135129
155Vancouver, WA25.91100148150
156Stockton, CA25.76119154127
157Bismarck, ND25.64151175109
158North Las Vegas, NV25.53137110135
159Oceanside, CA25.35116158143
160Lewiston, ME25.0117717782
161Juneau, AK24.8273169179
162Cheyenne, WY24.6717917351
163Warwick, RI24.63128116166
164West Valley City, UT24.63170168107
165Nashua, NH24.44165145136
166Grand Prairie, TX23.72161174123
167Aurora, IL23.50166164144
168Santa Rosa, CA23.50106136177
169Fremont, CA23.40109170170
170Chula Vista, CA23.32156129157
171Dover, DE23.08168179146
172Laredo, TX23.0315518155
173Rancho Cucamonga, CA22.72162157151
174Bridgeport, CT22.24178171138
175South Burlington, VT22.23159178141
176Yonkers, NY21.91140156173
177Fontana, CA21.69181163164
178Moreno Valley, CA21.26180120172
179Ontario, CA20.78174155167
180Oxnard, CA20.11172166165
181Brownsville, TX18.91182182111
182Pearl City, HI17.65175180181

More information on the study can be found on Wallethub’s website.