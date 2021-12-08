NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although everyone’s idea of fun may be a little different, a city with a variety of different activities can help everyone on a trip enjoy their time.

Another factor that comes into play when visiting a city is costs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $2,900 on entertainment per year.

To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, the personal-finance website WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. The metrics ranged from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average open hours of breweries.

Specifically, New York City was ranked the 10th most fun state in the United States. The study also discovered New York has the most playgrounds per square root of population.

Overall, Las Vegas, Nevada was ranked the most fun city with a score of 71.04. It was followed by Orlando, Florida in second place and Altlanta, Georgia in third. The rest of the rankings can be found in the table below:

Overall Rank* City Total Score Entertainment & Recreation Nightlife & Parties Costs 1 Las Vegas, NV 71.04 3 1 105 2 Orlando, FL 65.07 2 2 9 3 Atlanta, GA 54.88 13 3 106 4 Miami, FL 54.44 9 4 148 5 New Orleans, LA 52.93 15 5 126 6 San Francisco, CA 52.19 6 6 178 7 Austin, TX 51.68 21 7 76 8 Chicago, IL 51.40 8 10 149 9 Honolulu, HI 50.43 1 19 162 10 New York, NY 49.97 5 11 182 11 Tampa, FL 49.86 7 20 92 12 Denver, CO 49.08 18 13 118 13 Portland, OR 48.92 17 8 154 14 Seattle, WA 48.40 10 9 176 15 Fort Lauderdale, FL 47.77 16 16 114 16 San Diego, CA 47.74 4 25 161 17 Cincinnati, OH 47.40 14 29 41 18 Washington, DC 47.21 11 12 175 19 Houston, TX 47.10 31 14 39 20 St. Louis, MO 46.34 25 18 42 21 Los Angeles, CA 46.25 12 15 159 22 Salt Lake City, UT 45.02 19 26 86 23 Philadelphia, PA 44.66 23 17 122 24 Charleston, SC 44.10 20 42 67 25 San Antonio, TX 44.10 32 32 14 26 Tucson, AZ 43.07 26 47 29 27 Nashville, TN 41.48 36 30 97 28 Pittsburgh, PA 41.34 22 48 110 29 Knoxville, TN 41.24 41 50 15 30 Tempe, AZ 41.11 46 53 10 31 Portland, ME 40.98 40 31 116 32 Reno, NV 40.85 52 27 79 33 Omaha, NE 40.81 39 57 17 34 Jacksonville, FL 40.81 37 52 22 35 Sacramento, CA 40.73 30 21 155 36 Dallas, TX 40.58 50 24 95 37 Raleigh, NC 40.32 67 23 57 38 Albuquerque, NM 40.18 28 86 26 39 Minneapolis, MN 39.84 27 45 120 40 Indianapolis, IN 39.71 63 35 31 41 Richmond, VA 39.68 55 36 61 42 Oklahoma City, OK 39.39 75 43 3 43 Boston, MA 39.34 24 22 180 44 Rochester, NY 39.23 35 46 104 45 Scottsdale, AZ 39.17 38 55 73 46 Louisville, KY 39.12 34 64 85 47 St. Petersburg, FL 39.05 29 67 88 48 Cleveland, OH 38.99 54 38 62 49 Baton Rouge, LA 38.83 57 49 45 50 Columbia, SC 38.76 42 74 58 51 Buffalo, NY 38.42 47 44 87 52 Milwaukee, WI 38.19 49 59 75 53 Virginia Beach, VA 38.16 33 99 50 54 Fort Worth, TX 38.14 87 33 36 55 Charlotte, NC 38.07 56 37 96 56 Kansas City, MO 37.82 68 34 77 57 Birmingham, AL 37.79 74 40 69 58 Chattanooga, TN 37.65 58 62 72 59 Tulsa, OK 37.13 78 73 6 60 Baltimore, MD 36.82 43 60 115 61 Columbus, OH 36.76 51 75 52 62 Lincoln, NE 36.46 72 71 37 63 Madison, WI 36.18 44 76 99 64 Boise, ID 36.06 60 81 40 65 Colorado Springs, CO 36.02 48 89 64 66 Grand Rapids, MI 35.44 80 78 34 67 Memphis, TN 34.95 99 54 49 68 Mobile, AL 34.93 121 41 91 69 Phoenix, AZ 34.87 66 82 53 70 Wichita, KS 34.69 124 70 5 71 Durham, NC 34.63 111 77 1 72 Wilmington, DE 34.33 102 39 125 73 Arlington, TX 34.30 110 58 48 74 Providence, RI 34.27 76 51 132 75 Plano, TX 34.23 70 80 83 76 El Paso, TX 34.22 69 97 44 77 Henderson, NV 34.14 82 61 112 78 Norfolk, VA 33.95 59 106 89 79 Oakland, CA 33.94 81 28 171 80 Chandler, AZ 33.93 90 113 7 81 Springfield, MO 33.73 113 85 20 82 Rapid City, SD 33.59 88 90 43 83 Detroit, MI 33.55 92 56 100 84 Tallahassee, FL 33.29 103 100 60 85 Huntsville, AL 33.09 132 69 66 86 Glendale, AZ 33.01 96 107 12 87 Missoula, MT 32.98 85 68 124 88 Gulfport, MS 32.92 145 84 23 89 Anaheim, CA 32.56 79 65 139 90 Greensboro, NC 32.28 89 105 21 91 Corpus Christi, TX 32.25 84 134 18 92 Billings, MT 32.07 112 83 90 93 Mesa, AZ 32.05 97 133 13 94 Bakersfield, CA 31.89 118 101 25 95 Amarillo, TX 31.85 142 165 2 96 Winston-Salem, NC 31.84 103 102 65 97 Long Beach, CA 31.82 62 63 174 98 Huntington, WV 31.66 148 139 27 99 Akron, OH 31.57 129 91 71 100 Irvine, CA 31.55 53 95 168 101 Tacoma, WA 31.50 117 79 81 102 Sioux Falls, SD 31.21 150 92 33 103 St. Paul, MN 31.16 61 108 133 104 Fargo, ND 31.15 131 153 4 105 Garden Grove, CA 31.12 86 72 158 106 Huntington Beach, CA 31.10 77 66 169 107 Des Moines, IA 31.07 126 118 19 108 Lexington-Fayette, KY 31.04 94 119 28 109 Spokane, WA 30.91 71 125 102 110 Shreveport, LA 30.90 130 117 38 111 Cape Coral, FL 30.50 65 138 119 112 Overland Park, KS 30.49 127 130 70 113 Worcester, MA 30.43 144 93 94 114 San Jose, CA 30.39 64 88 163 115 Fort Smith, AR 30.33 157 121 46 116 Aurora, CO 30.12 95 121 102 117 Fayetteville, NC 30.08 139 123 47 118 Toledo, OH 30.06 107 147 11 119 Anchorage, AK 30.05 45 167 147 120 Chesapeake, VA 29.98 101 146 93 121 Montgomery, AL 29.87 173 142 8 122 Fort Wayne, IN 29.44 122 144 24 123 Lubbock, TX 29.38 120 128 68 124 Fresno, CA 29.31 98 137 59 125 Newport News, VA 29.13 154 114 80 126 Jackson, MS 29.12 176 140 16 127 Augusta, GA 29.05 160 143 35 128 Jersey City, NJ 28.84 93 98 153 129 Las Cruces, NM 28.73 138 172 32 130 Columbia, MD 28.68 125 115 130 131 Manchester, NH 28.61 140 96 117 132 Casper, WY 28.58 149 176 56 133 Little Rock, AR 28.54 143 132 74 134 Newark, NJ 28.41 115 112 134 135 Riverside, CA 28.34 91 109 145 136 Burlington, VT 28.30 108 111 137 137 Pembroke Pines, FL 28.27 105 162 113 138 Gilbert, AZ 28.25 136 151 30 139 Charleston, WV 28.25 167 141 54 140 Irving, TX 28.18 146 159 63 141 Glendale, CA 28.05 83 131 152 142 Modesto, CA 27.93 134 103 128 143 Hialeah, FL 27.54 114 127 140 144 Port St. Lucie, FL 27.50 147 161 78 145 Peoria, AZ 26.96 152 149 98 146 San Bernardino, CA 26.96 169 87 131 147 Cedar Rapids, IA 26.86 171 126 108 148 Columbus, GA 26.59 164 160 84 149 Santa Clarita, CA 26.21 133 124 156 150 Nampa, ID 26.17 163 152 101 151 Salem, OR 26.14 153 94 142 152 Santa Ana, CA 26.07 123 104 160 153 Garland, TX 26.04 135 150 121 154 New Haven, CT 26.00 158 135 129 155 Vancouver, WA 25.91 100 148 150 156 Stockton, CA 25.76 119 154 127 157 Bismarck, ND 25.64 151 175 109 158 North Las Vegas, NV 25.53 137 110 135 159 Oceanside, CA 25.35 116 158 143 160 Lewiston, ME 25.01 177 177 82 161 Juneau, AK 24.82 73 169 179 162 Cheyenne, WY 24.67 179 173 51 163 Warwick, RI 24.63 128 116 166 164 West Valley City, UT 24.63 170 168 107 165 Nashua, NH 24.44 165 145 136 166 Grand Prairie, TX 23.72 161 174 123 167 Aurora, IL 23.50 166 164 144 168 Santa Rosa, CA 23.50 106 136 177 169 Fremont, CA 23.40 109 170 170 170 Chula Vista, CA 23.32 156 129 157 171 Dover, DE 23.08 168 179 146 172 Laredo, TX 23.03 155 181 55 173 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 22.72 162 157 151 174 Bridgeport, CT 22.24 178 171 138 175 South Burlington, VT 22.23 159 178 141 176 Yonkers, NY 21.91 140 156 173 177 Fontana, CA 21.69 181 163 164 178 Moreno Valley, CA 21.26 180 120 172 179 Ontario, CA 20.78 174 155 167 180 Oxnard, CA 20.11 172 166 165 181 Brownsville, TX 18.91 182 182 111 182 Pearl City, HI 17.65 175 180 181

More information on the study can be found on Wallethub’s website.