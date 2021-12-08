NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although everyone’s idea of fun may be a little different, a city with a variety of different activities can help everyone on a trip enjoy their time.
Another factor that comes into play when visiting a city is costs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends over $2,900 on entertainment per year.
To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, the personal-finance website WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. The metrics ranged from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average open hours of breweries.
Specifically, New York City was ranked the 10th most fun state in the United States. The study also discovered New York has the most playgrounds per square root of population.
Overall, Las Vegas, Nevada was ranked the most fun city with a score of 71.04. It was followed by Orlando, Florida in second place and Altlanta, Georgia in third. The rest of the rankings can be found in the table below:
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Total Score
|Entertainment & Recreation
|Nightlife & Parties
|Costs
|1
|Las Vegas, NV
|71.04
|3
|1
|105
|2
|Orlando, FL
|65.07
|2
|2
|9
|3
|Atlanta, GA
|54.88
|13
|3
|106
|4
|Miami, FL
|54.44
|9
|4
|148
|5
|New Orleans, LA
|52.93
|15
|5
|126
|6
|San Francisco, CA
|52.19
|6
|6
|178
|7
|Austin, TX
|51.68
|21
|7
|76
|8
|Chicago, IL
|51.40
|8
|10
|149
|9
|Honolulu, HI
|50.43
|1
|19
|162
|10
|New York, NY
|49.97
|5
|11
|182
|11
|Tampa, FL
|49.86
|7
|20
|92
|12
|Denver, CO
|49.08
|18
|13
|118
|13
|Portland, OR
|48.92
|17
|8
|154
|14
|Seattle, WA
|48.40
|10
|9
|176
|15
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|47.77
|16
|16
|114
|16
|San Diego, CA
|47.74
|4
|25
|161
|17
|Cincinnati, OH
|47.40
|14
|29
|41
|18
|Washington, DC
|47.21
|11
|12
|175
|19
|Houston, TX
|47.10
|31
|14
|39
|20
|St. Louis, MO
|46.34
|25
|18
|42
|21
|Los Angeles, CA
|46.25
|12
|15
|159
|22
|Salt Lake City, UT
|45.02
|19
|26
|86
|23
|Philadelphia, PA
|44.66
|23
|17
|122
|24
|Charleston, SC
|44.10
|20
|42
|67
|25
|San Antonio, TX
|44.10
|32
|32
|14
|26
|Tucson, AZ
|43.07
|26
|47
|29
|27
|Nashville, TN
|41.48
|36
|30
|97
|28
|Pittsburgh, PA
|41.34
|22
|48
|110
|29
|Knoxville, TN
|41.24
|41
|50
|15
|30
|Tempe, AZ
|41.11
|46
|53
|10
|31
|Portland, ME
|40.98
|40
|31
|116
|32
|Reno, NV
|40.85
|52
|27
|79
|33
|Omaha, NE
|40.81
|39
|57
|17
|34
|Jacksonville, FL
|40.81
|37
|52
|22
|35
|Sacramento, CA
|40.73
|30
|21
|155
|36
|Dallas, TX
|40.58
|50
|24
|95
|37
|Raleigh, NC
|40.32
|67
|23
|57
|38
|Albuquerque, NM
|40.18
|28
|86
|26
|39
|Minneapolis, MN
|39.84
|27
|45
|120
|40
|Indianapolis, IN
|39.71
|63
|35
|31
|41
|Richmond, VA
|39.68
|55
|36
|61
|42
|Oklahoma City, OK
|39.39
|75
|43
|3
|43
|Boston, MA
|39.34
|24
|22
|180
|44
|Rochester, NY
|39.23
|35
|46
|104
|45
|Scottsdale, AZ
|39.17
|38
|55
|73
|46
|Louisville, KY
|39.12
|34
|64
|85
|47
|St. Petersburg, FL
|39.05
|29
|67
|88
|48
|Cleveland, OH
|38.99
|54
|38
|62
|49
|Baton Rouge, LA
|38.83
|57
|49
|45
|50
|Columbia, SC
|38.76
|42
|74
|58
|51
|Buffalo, NY
|38.42
|47
|44
|87
|52
|Milwaukee, WI
|38.19
|49
|59
|75
|53
|Virginia Beach, VA
|38.16
|33
|99
|50
|54
|Fort Worth, TX
|38.14
|87
|33
|36
|55
|Charlotte, NC
|38.07
|56
|37
|96
|56
|Kansas City, MO
|37.82
|68
|34
|77
|57
|Birmingham, AL
|37.79
|74
|40
|69
|58
|Chattanooga, TN
|37.65
|58
|62
|72
|59
|Tulsa, OK
|37.13
|78
|73
|6
|60
|Baltimore, MD
|36.82
|43
|60
|115
|61
|Columbus, OH
|36.76
|51
|75
|52
|62
|Lincoln, NE
|36.46
|72
|71
|37
|63
|Madison, WI
|36.18
|44
|76
|99
|64
|Boise, ID
|36.06
|60
|81
|40
|65
|Colorado Springs, CO
|36.02
|48
|89
|64
|66
|Grand Rapids, MI
|35.44
|80
|78
|34
|67
|Memphis, TN
|34.95
|99
|54
|49
|68
|Mobile, AL
|34.93
|121
|41
|91
|69
|Phoenix, AZ
|34.87
|66
|82
|53
|70
|Wichita, KS
|34.69
|124
|70
|5
|71
|Durham, NC
|34.63
|111
|77
|1
|72
|Wilmington, DE
|34.33
|102
|39
|125
|73
|Arlington, TX
|34.30
|110
|58
|48
|74
|Providence, RI
|34.27
|76
|51
|132
|75
|Plano, TX
|34.23
|70
|80
|83
|76
|El Paso, TX
|34.22
|69
|97
|44
|77
|Henderson, NV
|34.14
|82
|61
|112
|78
|Norfolk, VA
|33.95
|59
|106
|89
|79
|Oakland, CA
|33.94
|81
|28
|171
|80
|Chandler, AZ
|33.93
|90
|113
|7
|81
|Springfield, MO
|33.73
|113
|85
|20
|82
|Rapid City, SD
|33.59
|88
|90
|43
|83
|Detroit, MI
|33.55
|92
|56
|100
|84
|Tallahassee, FL
|33.29
|103
|100
|60
|85
|Huntsville, AL
|33.09
|132
|69
|66
|86
|Glendale, AZ
|33.01
|96
|107
|12
|87
|Missoula, MT
|32.98
|85
|68
|124
|88
|Gulfport, MS
|32.92
|145
|84
|23
|89
|Anaheim, CA
|32.56
|79
|65
|139
|90
|Greensboro, NC
|32.28
|89
|105
|21
|91
|Corpus Christi, TX
|32.25
|84
|134
|18
|92
|Billings, MT
|32.07
|112
|83
|90
|93
|Mesa, AZ
|32.05
|97
|133
|13
|94
|Bakersfield, CA
|31.89
|118
|101
|25
|95
|Amarillo, TX
|31.85
|142
|165
|2
|96
|Winston-Salem, NC
|31.84
|103
|102
|65
|97
|Long Beach, CA
|31.82
|62
|63
|174
|98
|Huntington, WV
|31.66
|148
|139
|27
|99
|Akron, OH
|31.57
|129
|91
|71
|100
|Irvine, CA
|31.55
|53
|95
|168
|101
|Tacoma, WA
|31.50
|117
|79
|81
|102
|Sioux Falls, SD
|31.21
|150
|92
|33
|103
|St. Paul, MN
|31.16
|61
|108
|133
|104
|Fargo, ND
|31.15
|131
|153
|4
|105
|Garden Grove, CA
|31.12
|86
|72
|158
|106
|Huntington Beach, CA
|31.10
|77
|66
|169
|107
|Des Moines, IA
|31.07
|126
|118
|19
|108
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|31.04
|94
|119
|28
|109
|Spokane, WA
|30.91
|71
|125
|102
|110
|Shreveport, LA
|30.90
|130
|117
|38
|111
|Cape Coral, FL
|30.50
|65
|138
|119
|112
|Overland Park, KS
|30.49
|127
|130
|70
|113
|Worcester, MA
|30.43
|144
|93
|94
|114
|San Jose, CA
|30.39
|64
|88
|163
|115
|Fort Smith, AR
|30.33
|157
|121
|46
|116
|Aurora, CO
|30.12
|95
|121
|102
|117
|Fayetteville, NC
|30.08
|139
|123
|47
|118
|Toledo, OH
|30.06
|107
|147
|11
|119
|Anchorage, AK
|30.05
|45
|167
|147
|120
|Chesapeake, VA
|29.98
|101
|146
|93
|121
|Montgomery, AL
|29.87
|173
|142
|8
|122
|Fort Wayne, IN
|29.44
|122
|144
|24
|123
|Lubbock, TX
|29.38
|120
|128
|68
|124
|Fresno, CA
|29.31
|98
|137
|59
|125
|Newport News, VA
|29.13
|154
|114
|80
|126
|Jackson, MS
|29.12
|176
|140
|16
|127
|Augusta, GA
|29.05
|160
|143
|35
|128
|Jersey City, NJ
|28.84
|93
|98
|153
|129
|Las Cruces, NM
|28.73
|138
|172
|32
|130
|Columbia, MD
|28.68
|125
|115
|130
|131
|Manchester, NH
|28.61
|140
|96
|117
|132
|Casper, WY
|28.58
|149
|176
|56
|133
|Little Rock, AR
|28.54
|143
|132
|74
|134
|Newark, NJ
|28.41
|115
|112
|134
|135
|Riverside, CA
|28.34
|91
|109
|145
|136
|Burlington, VT
|28.30
|108
|111
|137
|137
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|28.27
|105
|162
|113
|138
|Gilbert, AZ
|28.25
|136
|151
|30
|139
|Charleston, WV
|28.25
|167
|141
|54
|140
|Irving, TX
|28.18
|146
|159
|63
|141
|Glendale, CA
|28.05
|83
|131
|152
|142
|Modesto, CA
|27.93
|134
|103
|128
|143
|Hialeah, FL
|27.54
|114
|127
|140
|144
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|27.50
|147
|161
|78
|145
|Peoria, AZ
|26.96
|152
|149
|98
|146
|San Bernardino, CA
|26.96
|169
|87
|131
|147
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|26.86
|171
|126
|108
|148
|Columbus, GA
|26.59
|164
|160
|84
|149
|Santa Clarita, CA
|26.21
|133
|124
|156
|150
|Nampa, ID
|26.17
|163
|152
|101
|151
|Salem, OR
|26.14
|153
|94
|142
|152
|Santa Ana, CA
|26.07
|123
|104
|160
|153
|Garland, TX
|26.04
|135
|150
|121
|154
|New Haven, CT
|26.00
|158
|135
|129
|155
|Vancouver, WA
|25.91
|100
|148
|150
|156
|Stockton, CA
|25.76
|119
|154
|127
|157
|Bismarck, ND
|25.64
|151
|175
|109
|158
|North Las Vegas, NV
|25.53
|137
|110
|135
|159
|Oceanside, CA
|25.35
|116
|158
|143
|160
|Lewiston, ME
|25.01
|177
|177
|82
|161
|Juneau, AK
|24.82
|73
|169
|179
|162
|Cheyenne, WY
|24.67
|179
|173
|51
|163
|Warwick, RI
|24.63
|128
|116
|166
|164
|West Valley City, UT
|24.63
|170
|168
|107
|165
|Nashua, NH
|24.44
|165
|145
|136
|166
|Grand Prairie, TX
|23.72
|161
|174
|123
|167
|Aurora, IL
|23.50
|166
|164
|144
|168
|Santa Rosa, CA
|23.50
|106
|136
|177
|169
|Fremont, CA
|23.40
|109
|170
|170
|170
|Chula Vista, CA
|23.32
|156
|129
|157
|171
|Dover, DE
|23.08
|168
|179
|146
|172
|Laredo, TX
|23.03
|155
|181
|55
|173
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|22.72
|162
|157
|151
|174
|Bridgeport, CT
|22.24
|178
|171
|138
|175
|South Burlington, VT
|22.23
|159
|178
|141
|176
|Yonkers, NY
|21.91
|140
|156
|173
|177
|Fontana, CA
|21.69
|181
|163
|164
|178
|Moreno Valley, CA
|21.26
|180
|120
|172
|179
|Ontario, CA
|20.78
|174
|155
|167
|180
|Oxnard, CA
|20.11
|172
|166
|165
|181
|Brownsville, TX
|18.91
|182
|182
|111
|182
|Pearl City, HI
|17.65
|175
|180
|181
More information on the study can be found on Wallethub’s website.