ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Leaders from New York’s Republican party are criticizing the State’s recently announced funding for abortion service providers.
This funding totaling $35 million was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on May 10 in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
According to Governor Hochul, the $35 million for abortion service providers is the largest fund of its kind in the nation. $25 million will be going towards abortion providers to expand access, and $10 million dollars in security grants will be allocated to reproductive health care centers.
However, in response, NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy considered the funding a “waste.” He issued a formal statement on May 11, which can be read below:
“Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo already expanded abortion up until birth, allowed it to be performed by non-doctors, and then celebrated with champagne and lighting the Empire State Building pink. The Supreme Court’s decision will not affect NYS law–this is ‘never let a crisis go to waste’ manufactured hysteria designed to distract from the absolute dumpster fire they’ve created in New York. Criminals are ruling our streets and no one can afford to live here, but once again NY Democrats’ priorities are completely out of whack with the concerns of struggling New Yorkers.”Nick Langworthy, Chairman, NYGOP