SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York Racing Association will honor the late racehorse Funny Cide on Sunday, August 27 at Saratoga Race Course.

The thoroughbred was one of the most successful and popular horses from New York state and won the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. He was later named the 2003 Eclipse Award winner for the best three-year-old colt.

Funny Cide, who died earlier this summer due to complications from colic, earned more than $3.5 million during his six-year career. His remains will be buried at the Saratoga Springs-based track during a special ceremony starting at 11 a.m. inside Gate C.

Sackatoga Stable is most appreciative of NYRA’s recognition of the impact Funny Cide has had on and off the track throughout his storied career. Jack Knowlton, Sackatoga Stables Managing Partner

The racehorse horse acquired by a group of high school friends from Sackets Harbor, who wanted to pick up horse racing as a hobby. Funny Cide, who was part of the Sackatoga Stable, retired in 2007 and resided at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., until the time of his death.