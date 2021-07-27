NYS acquires 8,000 acres of land in St. Lawrence County

ST LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that New York State has acquired nearly 8,000 acres of Forest Preserve and easement lands along the South Branch of the Grass River with $4.3 million from the Environmental Protection Fund.

“The newly acquired land will protect the scenic and natural resources of this region, provide high-quality outdoor recreation opportunities, and ensure sustainable forest management that contributes to local economies,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation purchased the Forest Preserve parcel, known as the South Branch Grass River Tract, and the Cranberry Forest conservation easement from The Conservation Fund. The acquisition connects multiple DEC easements, including the Conifer-Emporium, Grass River, Seveys, Silver Lake, and Tooley Pond tracts.

“The Grass River provides outdoor adventurers with incredible opportunities for recreation all year round and today’s announcement bolsters DEC’s ongoing efforts to protect it.” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release.

The Forest Preserve land can be accessed by motor vehicles, including snowmobiles, along an existing road with year-round public access. It can also be accessed by foot, bike, or canoe from adjacent Forest Preserve or conservation easement lands.

The public will not be allowed to use the property from September 6 through December 15 except for the Dillon Pond Area and the public access corridors, because of hunting clubs and camps currently located on the property.

For more information on the Grass River Complex, those interested can go to the DEC’s website.