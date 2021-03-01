NYS agencies preparing for damaging high winds, plummeting temperatures Monday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Damaging high winds and dangerous wind chills are expected to hit parts of New York State Monday night and Tuesday morning.

As a result, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets including snowplows, state stockpiles, emergency personnel, public service workers and law enforcement.

According to the alert issued by the Governor, an Arctic cold front will bring isolated snow squalls, wind gusts up to 60 mph and wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. This extreme weather is expected to begin Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.

Specifically, winds are forecast to increase throughout the day with the strongest winds expected overnight statewide. Gusts as high as 45 mph are expected in the the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York. The strongest gusts may reach 60 mph in the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Finger Lakes, New York City and Long Island.

Overnight temperatures will ranges from negative five degrees in the North Country to 10 degrees across Upstate. Wednesday’s highs should reach the 40s across the state, except in the North Country, where temperatures will top out in the mid-30s.

The Governor’s Office issued the following safety tips for severe weather:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground

Develop and practice a “family escape” plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned, food, medicine and water

Plan for pets

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available

Keep your automobile fueled

Additionally New Yorkers are urged to have disaster supplies on hand including flashlights and extra batteries, battery-operated radio, first aid kit and manual, emergency food and water, electric can opener, essential medicines, checkbook, cash, credit cards and ATM cards.

If experiencing a power outage, residents are urged to: