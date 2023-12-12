WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State has announced an investment plan that will see 156 different water infrastructure projects received $479 million.

In a press release, Governor Kathy Hochul said grants include including the first funding awarded through the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

In the announcement, the state said it is empowering municipalities by providing the financial resources necessary to undertake water quality projects crucial to safeguarding public health, protecting the environment, bolstering communities’ climate readiness, and promoting economic development.

We are reassuring communities across New York that your kids, grandkids, and great grandkids will always have access to clean and safe water. This investment will make lifesaving improvements to our water infrastructure and safeguard drinking water for millions of people, in addition to saving New Yorkers money and creating tens of thousands of jobs. New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Here’s a list of the projects for the north country.

Program Grant Source Applicant Project Name County Grant Award CW WIIA WIIA Alexandria Bay, Village of Wastewater Treatment Facilities Improvements Jefferson $4,183,250 CW WIIA WIIA Bellmont, Town of Brainardsville Sewer District Improvements Franklin $92,250 CW WIIA WIIA Canton, Village of Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements St. Lawrence $3,375,000 DW WIIA WIIA Cape Vincent, Town of Water District No. 7 Jefferson $5,000,000 DW WIIA WIIA Castorland, Village of Water Storage Tank Replacement Project Lewis $549,000 CW WIIA WIIA Chazy, Town of Unit Process & Tertiary Treatment Upgrades Clinton $972,185 DW WIIA WIIA Clayton, Village of Water Main and Intake Replacement Jefferson $4,940,400 DW WIIA WIIA Development Authority of the North Country Army Water Line Pipeline Replacement – Phase 1 Jefferson $5,000,000 CW WIIA WIIA Dexter, Village of Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Improvements Jefferson $245,513 CW WIIA WIIA Hermon, Town of Wastewater Collection & Treatment System Improvements Project St. Lawrence $320,400 DW WIIA WIIA Hounsfield, Town of Water Service Area No. 8 Jefferson $5,000,000 CW WIIA WIIA Lake Placid, Village of Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Essex $1,512,500 CW WIIA WIIA Lyons Falls, Village of WWTF Disinfection Project Lewis $101,156 CW WIIA WIIA Martinsburg, Town of Hamlet of Glenfield Sewer District and Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Lewis $255,400 CW WIIA Bond Act Ogdensburg, City of East David Street Infrastructure Replacement Project St. Lawrence $651,000 DW WIIA WIIA Pamelia, Town of Water Main Replacement Project Jefferson $5,000,000 DW WIIA Bond Act Plattsburgh, City of Phase 3 Drinking Water System Upgrades Clinton $5,000,000 CW WIIA WIIA Port Leyden, Village of Wastewater Collection and Treatment Facilities Improvements Lewis $178,250 CW WIIA WIIA Potsdam, Town of Route 56 Sewer District St. Lawrence $1,399,484 DW WIIA WIIA Rouses Point, Village of Water Treatment Plant Improvements Clinton $5,000,000 CW WIIA WIIA Theresa, Village of Wastewater Treatment Systems and Pumping Station Improvements Jefferson $1,767,275 CW WIIA WIIA Ticonderoga, Town of WPCP and Collection System Upgrades Essex $7,743,293 CW WIIA WIIA Watertown, Town of Sewer District No. 1 Improvement Project Jefferson $444,500

The grants announced today include nearly $450 million awarded through the State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) and Intermunicipal Grant (IMG) programs. Funding for this round is made possible with $249 million from Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to water quality infrastructure, and $200 million from the Environmental Bond Act. The WIIA and IMG programs were named as tools in the voter-approved Bond Act to help leverage funding for water quality and resilient infrastructure improvements.