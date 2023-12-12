WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State has announced an investment plan that will see 156 different water infrastructure projects received $479 million.
In a press release, Governor Kathy Hochul said grants include including the first funding awarded through the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
In the announcement, the state said it is empowering municipalities by providing the financial resources necessary to undertake water quality projects crucial to safeguarding public health, protecting the environment, bolstering communities’ climate readiness, and promoting economic development.
We are reassuring communities across New York that your kids, grandkids, and great grandkids will always have access to clean and safe water. This investment will make lifesaving improvements to our water infrastructure and safeguard drinking water for millions of people, in addition to saving New Yorkers money and creating tens of thousands of jobs.New York Governor Kathy Hochul
Here’s a list of the projects for the north country.
|Program
|Grant Source
|Applicant
|Project Name
|County
|Grant Award
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Alexandria Bay, Village of
|Wastewater Treatment Facilities Improvements
|Jefferson
|$4,183,250
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Bellmont, Town of
|Brainardsville Sewer District Improvements
|Franklin
|$92,250
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Canton, Village of
|Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
|St. Lawrence
|$3,375,000
|DW WIIA
|WIIA
|Cape Vincent, Town of
|Water District No. 7
|Jefferson
|$5,000,000
|DW WIIA
|WIIA
|Castorland, Village of
|Water Storage Tank Replacement Project
|Lewis
|$549,000
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Chazy, Town of
|Unit Process & Tertiary Treatment Upgrades
|Clinton
|$972,185
|DW WIIA
|WIIA
|Clayton, Village of
|Water Main and Intake Replacement
|Jefferson
|$4,940,400
|DW WIIA
|WIIA
|Development Authority of the North Country
|Army Water Line Pipeline Replacement – Phase 1
|Jefferson
|$5,000,000
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Dexter, Village of
|Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection Improvements
|Jefferson
|$245,513
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Hermon, Town of
|Wastewater Collection & Treatment System Improvements Project
|St. Lawrence
|$320,400
|DW WIIA
|WIIA
|Hounsfield, Town of
|Water Service Area No. 8
|Jefferson
|$5,000,000
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Lake Placid, Village of
|Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade
|Essex
|$1,512,500
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Lyons Falls, Village of
|WWTF Disinfection Project
|Lewis
|$101,156
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Martinsburg, Town of
|Hamlet of Glenfield Sewer District and Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
|Lewis
|$255,400
|CW WIIA
|Bond Act
|Ogdensburg, City of
|East David Street Infrastructure Replacement Project
|St. Lawrence
|$651,000
|DW WIIA
|WIIA
|Pamelia, Town of
|Water Main Replacement Project
|Jefferson
|$5,000,000
|DW WIIA
|Bond Act
|Plattsburgh, City of
|Phase 3 Drinking Water System Upgrades
|Clinton
|$5,000,000
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Port Leyden, Village of
|Wastewater Collection and Treatment Facilities Improvements
|Lewis
|$178,250
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Potsdam, Town of
|Route 56 Sewer District
|St. Lawrence
|$1,399,484
|DW WIIA
|WIIA
|Rouses Point, Village of
|Water Treatment Plant Improvements
|Clinton
|$5,000,000
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Theresa, Village of
|Wastewater Treatment Systems and Pumping Station Improvements
|Jefferson
|$1,767,275
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Ticonderoga, Town of
|WPCP and Collection System Upgrades
|Essex
|$7,743,293
|CW WIIA
|WIIA
|Watertown, Town of
|Sewer District No. 1 Improvement Project
|Jefferson
|$444,500
The grants announced today include nearly $450 million awarded through the State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) and Intermunicipal Grant (IMG) programs. Funding for this round is made possible with $249 million from Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to water quality infrastructure, and $200 million from the Environmental Bond Act. The WIIA and IMG programs were named as tools in the voter-approved Bond Act to help leverage funding for water quality and resilient infrastructure improvements.