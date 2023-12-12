WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State has announced an investment plan that will see 156 different water infrastructure projects received $479 million.

In a press release, Governor Kathy Hochul said grants include including the first funding awarded through the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

In the announcement, the state said it is empowering municipalities by providing the financial resources necessary to undertake water quality projects crucial to safeguarding public health, protecting the environment, bolstering communities’ climate readiness, and promoting economic development. 

We are reassuring communities across New York that your kids, grandkids, and great grandkids will always have access to clean and safe water. This investment will make lifesaving improvements to our water infrastructure and safeguard drinking water for millions of people, in addition to saving New Yorkers money and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Here’s a list of the projects for the north country.

ProgramGrant SourceApplicantProject NameCountyGrant Award
CW WIIAWIIAAlexandria Bay, Village ofWastewater Treatment Facilities ImprovementsJefferson$4,183,250 
CW WIIAWIIABellmont, Town ofBrainardsville Sewer District ImprovementsFranklin$92,250 
CW WIIAWIIACanton, Village ofWastewater Treatment Plant ImprovementsSt. Lawrence$3,375,000 
DW WIIAWIIACape Vincent, Town ofWater District No. 7Jefferson$5,000,000 
DW WIIAWIIACastorland, Village ofWater Storage Tank Replacement ProjectLewis$549,000 
CW WIIAWIIAChazy, Town ofUnit Process & Tertiary Treatment UpgradesClinton$972,185 
DW WIIAWIIAClayton, Village ofWater Main and Intake ReplacementJefferson$4,940,400 
DW WIIAWIIADevelopment Authority of the North CountryArmy Water Line Pipeline Replacement – Phase 1Jefferson$5,000,000 
CW WIIAWIIADexter, Village ofWastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection ImprovementsJefferson$245,513 
CW WIIAWIIAHermon, Town ofWastewater Collection & Treatment System Improvements ProjectSt. Lawrence$320,400 
DW WIIAWIIAHounsfield, Town ofWater Service Area No. 8Jefferson$5,000,000 
CW WIIAWIIALake Placid, Village ofWastewater Treatment Plant UpgradeEssex$1,512,500 
CW WIIAWIIALyons Falls, Village ofWWTF Disinfection ProjectLewis$101,156 
CW WIIAWIIAMartinsburg, Town ofHamlet of Glenfield Sewer District and Wastewater Treatment Plant ImprovementsLewis$255,400 
CW WIIABond ActOgdensburg, City ofEast David Street Infrastructure Replacement ProjectSt. Lawrence$651,000 
DW WIIAWIIAPamelia, Town ofWater Main Replacement ProjectJefferson$5,000,000 
DW WIIABond ActPlattsburgh, City ofPhase 3 Drinking Water System UpgradesClinton$5,000,000 
CW WIIAWIIAPort Leyden, Village ofWastewater Collection and Treatment Facilities ImprovementsLewis$178,250 
CW WIIAWIIAPotsdam, Town ofRoute 56 Sewer DistrictSt. Lawrence$1,399,484 
DW WIIAWIIARouses Point, Village ofWater Treatment Plant ImprovementsClinton$5,000,000 
CW WIIAWIIATheresa, Village ofWastewater Treatment Systems and Pumping Station ImprovementsJefferson$1,767,275 
CW WIIAWIIATiconderoga, Town ofWPCP and Collection System UpgradesEssex$7,743,293 
CW WIIAWIIAWatertown, Town ofSewer District No. 1 Improvement ProjectJefferson$444,500 

The grants announced today include nearly $450 million awarded through the State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) and Intermunicipal Grant (IMG) programs. Funding for this round is made possible with $249 million from Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to water quality infrastructure, and $200 million from the Environmental Bond Act. The WIIA and IMG programs were named as tools in the voter-approved Bond Act to help leverage funding for water quality and resilient infrastructure improvements.  