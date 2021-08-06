NYS announces financings in infrastructure projects in the North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved more than $47 million in financings for critical infrastructure projects across the state, including in the North Country.

The approval includes financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and grants in agreement with the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.

The grants in total are interest-free loans and low-cost loans approved by the EFC Board of Directors. These loans will help 11 municipalities with their drinking water and wastewater projects with new financing solutions.

“With this latest round of funding, EFC continues its commitment to helping communities undertake drinking water infrastructure and clean water initiatives in a cost-effective manner. Municipalities are completing projects statewide that will impact quality of life and water protection for years to come.” Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Joseph Rabito said in a press release.

One of the two North Country towns that will see some help include the town of Denmark in Lewis County. Denmark will be receiving $577,207 in long-term, interest-free financing to replace portions of a water distribution system and conduct a new storage tank.

The other town is the town of Pamelia in Jefferson County. Pamelia will receive $3,000,000 in a WIIA grant and $13,477,234 in short-term interest-free financing to install 75,500 linear feet of new water mains. This money will be used to improve its water storage tank site, upgrade data control computer systems, and replace 11,620 linear feet of existing water mains.

For more information, or to learn more about how EFC provides access to low-cost capital, grants and technical advice, visit EFC’s website.