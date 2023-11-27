WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $100 million in funding has been released to support the renewal of State roadways impacted by extreme weather.

The funding supports repaving projects at 66 locations, totaling almost 568 lane miles of pavement, and complements a record level of investment by the Governor in infrastructure across New York State.

This $100 million will lengthen the lifespan of dozens of roads across the State, making them more resilient in the face of future extreme weather conditions. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Here are the list of projects involving the north country area:

$881,488 to resurface Route 30 from Rock Island Bay to Moody in the Town of Tupper Lake, Franklin County.

$394,329 to resurface Route 11 from Raymond Street to Route 24 in the Town of Malone, Franklin County.

$1.1 million to resurface Route 12E from Limerick to Chaumont Village in the Towns of Brownville and Lyme, Jefferson County.

$276,381 to resurface Route 3 from Wilton Road to Route 26 in the Town of Champion, Jefferson County.

$1.2 million to resurface Route 26 from Lowville Village North line to Arthur Road in the Town of Lowville, Lewis County.

$487,920 to resurface Route 410 from Route 26 to Castorland West Village line in the Town of Denmark, Lewis County.

$915,025 to resurface Route 812 from Heuvelton to McIntyre Road in the Town of Oswegatchie, St. Lawrence County.

$398,000 to resurface Route 11B from Nicholville to Fisk Road in the Town of Lawrence, St. Lawrence County.

Through sustained investment in transportation infrastructure, New York State is making highways safer and more efficient while encouraging local commerce and tourism. The current $32.9 billion State Department of Transportation five-year capital plan, inclusive of federal formula funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides historic funding for road and bridge repair and modernization, and this critical infrastructure funding will help restore hundreds of lane miles of highway impacted by extreme weather.