NYS Assemblyman Mark Walczyk explains Paid Family Leave, Paid Sick Leave, Unemployment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard spoke with New York State Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R,C,I,Ref-Watertown) regarding Paid Family Leave, Paid Sick Leave and Unemployment during the coronavirus epidemic.

Assemblyman Walczyk explained that COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave is meant for anyone who is in isolation or quarantine as a result of the coronavirus.

Paid Family Leave is meant for individuals who are subject to an order of isolation or quarantine as a result of the coronavirus, or have a dependent child with the same circumstances.

New York State has waived the seven day waiting period for unemployment benefits. The State does not qualify for federal extended benefits as of March 25.

Assemblyman Walczyk said he knows everyone’s economic situation is different and it can be difficult to talk about the economics when people’s lives are at stake, but the North Country is resilient. He is hopeful the economy will rebound by the time Northern New York’s tourist season arrives.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.