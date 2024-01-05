WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $1.8 million in grants to support 27 not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and other public lands.

The grants support public private partnerships leveraging private funds for new state park amenities, to engage in state park & historic site maintenance and beautification projects, and to provide educational programming and special events. The focus of this round is on the 2024 New York State Park Centennial Celebration, which promotes public use of the parks.

Our state parks, trails, forests and historic sites offer some of the best outdoor recreational and cultural opportunities found anywhere in the world. Friends Groups are crucial to helping our State Parks succeed, and these grants will help leverage their hard work to make our State Park system even better for all. New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The Park and Trail Partnership Grant program is funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund. Grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation. This ninth round of awards will be matched by over $350,000 in private funds. Recipients must raise outside funding of at least 10 percent of their total project budgets.

Here are the four public places getting funds and the amounts:

Adirondack Rail Trail Association ($75,400) to fund a comprehensive capacity-building initiative including the development of a multi-year strategic plan, revenue-generating activities, a volunteer program, and a marketing campaign plan.

Cranberry Lake Mountaineers Snowmobile Club, INC ($65,899) to rehabilitate sections of trails in the Grass River Complex to improve safety, enhance accessibility, and minimize the detrimental effects of increasing trail use.

Friends of Point au Roche State Park ($17,000) for the installation of an adaptive kayak launch system at the head of Deep Bay in Lake Champlain that will allow physically challenged individuals to access and launch themselves.

Winona Forest Recreation Association ($140,000) for the purchase of a highly effective and functional snowcat winter trail grooming machine that will increase safety for volunteers, while providing exceptional conditions for recreational users on exemplary winter recreational trails in one of the snowiest regions in the US.

Since its initial round in 2015, the Park and Trail Partnership Grant program has provided over $8 million to dozens of non-profit organizations across New York State. These grants, matched by over $2.7 million in private dollars, have provided much needed funding towards capacity building efforts for grassroots park and trail supporting organizations, as well as volunteer-led improvement projects in every corner of the Empire State. This public-private partnership ensures the continued viability of community groups and public lands for generations to come.