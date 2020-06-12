NYS Clean Hand Sanitizer available to Jefferson County businesses for free on June 15

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Jefferson County, Jefferson County Economic Development and other local organizations to distribute NYS Clean Hand Sanitizer to businesses across the county.

To help anticipate demand, businesses are encouraged to sign-up for supplies through the GWNC Chamber of Commerce website. A link to hand sanitizer distribution information is located near the top of the page. Each business has access to two of the one gallon jugs of hand sanitizer and ten of the 2 oz. hand spray bottles free of charge.

Businesses can pick up the free hand sanitizer on June 15 from 9am-1pm at the JB Wise Pavilion, located next to the Black River Parkway in Watertown.

Anyone picking up hand sanitizer should remain in their vehicles and a volunteer will load the bottles into the trunks of vehicles safely with no person to person contact.

