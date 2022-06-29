ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A vehicle owned by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision was involved in an accident that occurred in Rome on Monday.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 365 and Lamphear Road in the city of Rome at 11:09 a.m. on June 27. An investigation into the crash determined that a 2018 Honda CRV operated by 79-year-old George L. Cramer from Rome was traveling east on Route 365 prior to the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred when Cramer failed to stop for a red light at the intersection with Lamphear Road and struck a 2016 Chevrolet van. The van was being operated by 56-year-old Carmelo Catalano from Rome and was owned by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The impact caused the van to overturn and land on its roof in the center of Lamphear Road. Catalano was transported by AMCARE Ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cramer was not injured in the crash. NYSP stated that Cramer was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield right of way.