NYS COVID-19 infection rate lowest since the start of pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During his daily coronavirus briefing Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state of New York that the infection rate has hit a new low.
On August 9 Governor Cuomo tweeted the following:
“We need to protect the extraordinary progress New Yorkers have made. Today’s infection rate of 0.78% is the lowest we have seen since the pandemic began. What we are doing is working. We need to stay smart and stay cautious.”
