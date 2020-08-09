NYS COVID-19 infection rate lowest since the start of pandemic

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — During his daily coronavirus briefing Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state of New York that the infection rate has hit a new low.

On August 9 Governor Cuomo tweeted the following:

“We need to protect the extraordinary progress New Yorkers have made. Today’s infection rate of 0.78% is the lowest we have seen since the pandemic began. What we are doing is working. We need to stay smart and stay cautious.”

We need to protect the extraordinary progress New Yorkers have made.



Today’s infection rate of 0.78% is the lowest we have seen since the pandemic began.



What we are doing is working. We need to stay smart and stay cautious. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 9, 2020

