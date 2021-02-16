NYS cybercrime alert: Criminals using consumer information to apply for unemployment benefits

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being warned of an ongoing cybersecurity fraud alert.

The New York State Department of Financial Services issued a cybersecurity fraud alert on Tuesday to all of its regulated entities. The Alert warns of a widespread cybercrime campaign to steal consumers’ private information from public websites.

According to the DFS, it has received reported from several regulated entities of both successful and attempted data theft from websites that provide instant quotes; an example being auto insurance rate quotes.

These cyber crimes are completed by using a consumers’ nonpublic information. The DFS added that the goal of this theft has appeared to be to use the stolen information to fraudulently apply for pandemic and unemployment benefits.

“Cyber criminals are creative and tenacious, and continue to look for new ways to exploit us during an already vulnerable time,” said Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell. “DFS expects the industry to protect consumer data by addressing cybersecurity risks in everything they do.”

The DFS confirmed that several reported incidents show that this cybercrime campaign is targeting a broad range of public-facing websites. The Department urged for all of its entities with public-facing websites that transmit or display NPI, should review the findings and recommendations set forth in the Alert.

The full alert can be read on the Department of Financial Services website.