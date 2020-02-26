NYS DEC: Bird feeders, unsecured garbage make easy meal for hungry bears

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – With mild winter weather trending in New York, the New York State DEC says it’s never too early to start bear-proofing your property.

While most bears are still in their dens, hibernating and enjoying a nice winter sleep, mild winter weather has allowed some bears to stay on the hunt for food. This is especially true in southeastern New York where wildlife biologists are reporting active bears weekly.

The surplus of natural food resources from the fall of 2019 have made for easy picking for the bears. Bears will often seek out even easier meals from bird feeders and garbage that hasn’t been secured or stored properly.

Most bears begin leaving their dens around mid-March, but if March follows this years mild trend, those who live in bear country should start securing their property earlier than normal.

The DEC suggests in order to secure your property, be sure to empty bird feeders and clean up dropped seeds, as well as secure and store garbage cans in a sturdy building.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.