NYS DEC encourages New Yorkers to take bird feeders down

NEW YORK (WWTI) – State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding New Yorkers to take steps to reduce conflicts with bears.

Feeding bears intentionally is illegal and unintentionally feeding them by being careless can have consequences for communities also.

“After a relatively mild winter, bears are emerging from their dens and have begun seeking out food sources,” Commissioner Seggos said.

“Unfortunately, people sometimes make it easy for bears to find food near their homes. Fish and Wildlife staff at DEC have received reports of bears getting into garbage and pulling down bird feeders to eat the seed. It’s important that homeowners take measures to prevent bears from easily accessing these unnatural food sources.”

NYS DEC is encouraging people to take down bird feeders by April 1, store garbage inside secure buildings and feed pets indoors in an effort to live responsibly with bears and to protects people and property.

