CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Converstional (DEC) was dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident on the Grass River Easement in the town of Clifton on February 15.
Forest Rangers Will Benzel, Peter Morehouse, and Nathan Shea responded to the call and assisted Cranberry Lake Fire and Rescue.
A 26-year-old male snowmobiler from Pennsylvania was ejected from his snowmobile after hitting a tree, sustaining significant injuries. He was flown to a nearby hospital by Life Flight.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bob Chapek named new CEO of Disney
- NYS DEC Forest Rangers rescue man ejected from snowmobile
- 2-26-20: 40mph wind gusts, lake effect snow, lake shore flood warnings start tomorrow
- Senator Ritchie questions NYS Director of Emergency Management on Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River flooding mitigation efforts
- Following outcry, new processing center prepares Border Patrol for next migrant surge
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.