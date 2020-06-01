NYS DEC reminding New Yorkers, “If you care, leave it there”

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding New Yorkers to appreciate wildlife from a safe distance and resist the urge to touch or pick up newborn fawns and other young wildlife. Human contact with wildlife can carry unintended consequences detrimental to the creatures people intend to help.

“In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Yorkers are spending more time at home than normal and some are seeing more young birds and other wildlife as a result,” Commissioner Seggos said. “At this time of year, people are more likely to see a young rabbit or a recently fledged bird in their yard and mistakenly think it needs help to survive. I encourage you to enjoy encounters with wildlife from afar and avoid approaching or touching the animal. Remember, if you care, leave it there.”

During the spring months, animal sightings and encounters are common. Young wildlife quickly venture into the world on wobbly legs or are unable to fly on their own. While most young wildlife learn survival skills from one or both adult parents, some receive little or no care.

Often, wild animals stay away from their young, especially when people are present. For these young animals, the perils of survival are a natural part of life in the wild. Unfortunately, well-intentioned individuals may attempt to care for young wild animals they believe to be abandoned or in need of assistance. These human interactions typically do more harm than good, according to DEC.

DEC is also reminding the public that young wildlife are not pets. Keeping wildlife in captivity is illegal and harmful to the animal. Wild animals are not well-suited for life in captivity and may carry diseases that can be transferred to humans.

Anyone that observes wildlife that appear to be sick or behaving abnormally should contact their DEC regional wildlife office. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about young wildlife, visit DEC’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.