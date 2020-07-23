NYS DEC reminds all to not feed “begging” wild animals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following photos taken of a wild raccoon “begging” for food, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages all to resist from feeding wild animals.

According to the Department, feeding wild animals is doing them a disservice. “By discouraging this abnormal behavior, you are encouraging wildlife to live a healthy, natural life.”

The DEC released information as to why feeding animals is more harmful then helpful on their Facebook page. This included:

Animals fed by people learn to rely on handouts survival, making it harder or even impossible for them to find food on their own

Wildlife has not adapted to eating processed and imported foods, making human healthy snacks deadly to a wild animals.

Fed wildlife also lose their natural fear of people, leading to more human-wildlife encounters that can be dangerous for both parties.

The full Facebook post can be found here.

The DEC also reminds all that taking wild animals from their natural habitat is illegal. They require anyone who finds an injured or potentially orphaned animal to contact regional wildlife offices.

