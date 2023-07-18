WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Conservation is seeking public comment on the draft Adirondack Foothills Unit Management Plan (UMP).

This draft includes six state forests and 24 separate parcels of detached Forest Preserve in Oneida and Herkimer counties. One of the six forests included in the plan is Hogsback Forest in the Town of Diana in Northern Lewis County.

The draft will have guidance on management of the properties for the next 10 years. The DEC is accepting public comments until September 15.

The draft Adirondack Foothills UMP proposes:

Designating approximately one mile of existing snowmobile trail, and 0.8 mile of an existing State Forest access road as connector trails for ATVs on Popple Pond State Forest. These would connect to existing ATV trail systems on Oneida County lands;

Formally designating approximately 10 miles of mountain biking trails on Hinckley State Forest;

Establishing a split rail fence and warning signs around the existing mine shafts on Forest Preserve detached parcels 22 and 26, site of the former Salisbury Steel and Iron Company, constructing a five-car parking area on Switzer Road for visitors to the site, and installing an interpretive kiosk at this parking area;

Relocating a snowmobile trail off River Road in the village of Forestport onto adjacent Punkeyville State Forest;

Formally designating a haul road on Popple Pond State Forest as a Motorized Access Route for Persons with Disabilities; and

Investigating whether there is an entity interested in constructing and maintaining a picnic area at the former Trout Farm on Punkeyville State Forest through the DEC’s Volunteer Stewardship Program.

The draft Adirondack Foothills UMP and a presentation on the draft plan are available on DEC’s website. Copies of the draft plan are also available in electronic format on compact disc and may be requested by calling (315) 866-6330.

Submit comments through mail to Herkimer DEC Sub-Office, 225 North Main St., Herkimer, NY 13350, Attention: Scott Healy; or by email to scott.healy@dec.ny.gov.