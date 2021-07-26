NYS Department of Agriculture accepting proposals for dairy and research projects

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State is seeking proposals for dairy and research projects.

The Dairy Promotion Advisory Board run by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued an invitation for proposals for dairy and research promotion projects. The invitation asks for proposals for marketing, promotion and research projects that focusing on increasing consumer demand for New York-produced milk and dairy products.

Eligible applicants include non-profit entities, research institutions, and private businesses that are not affiliated with the Advisory Board. Project proposals may not promote a specific brand or trade name.

Funding is available directly through New York State dairy producers through the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Act.

The Board met earlier in July and identified nine goals to guide its work in boosting the dairy community. The goals include:

Increase the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by youth through lunches, breakfasts and other offerings

Promote uniqueness of, and increase sales of, New York milk, dairy products or ingredients throughout the entire food supply chain through various distribution channels and partnerships, including but not limited to, e-commerce, curb-side sales, etc.

Proactively improve the image of dairy products or dairy producers’ farming practices among consumers, thus improving the acceptance and consumption of New York milk and dairy products.

Improve communication to dairy producers and dairy stakeholders to inform them how they can assist in improving the consumption of New York milk and dairy products by highlighting the sustainability story.

Increase the sales and consumption of milk and dairy products produced in the US and exported to other countries.

Participate in national programs influencing increased consumption of milk and dairy products.

Create target marketing to promote the consumption of NYS Milk and dairy products to Gen Z (10 to 23 years old).

Develop and implement marketing strategies that are inclusive of the socially diverse population to increase the consumption of NYS milk and dairy products.

Conduct research projects that create new products or enhance the safety, quality, and sensory attributes to expand the demand for New York dairy products and dairy ingredients.

In order to be considered for funding, those interested can fill out an application online and are due September 1, 2021.