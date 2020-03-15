NYS Department of Corrections temporarily suspends visitation at all correctional facilities

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all correctional facilities throughout the state.

The suspended visitation applies to family reunion programs, but legal visits will not be impacted. Legal visits will be conducted without physical contact as requests are submitted.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, comprised of nearly 30,000 employees, is responsible for almost 44,000 incarcerated individuals and more than 35,000 individuals on community supervision.

The following benefits are being put in place to encourage contact between those incarcerated and their family and friends during the suspension of visitation:

Five free stamps per week for use in accordance with Directive #4422, “Inmate Correspondence Program”

Two free secure messages per week via electronic tablet

One free phone call per week in accordance with Directive #4423 “Inmate Telephone Calls”

