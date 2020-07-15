NYS Department of Environmental Conservation creates new recreation opportunities in NNY

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Stat Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the acquisition of 662 acres of land in Upstate NY; including St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

According to the DEC, this acquisition was made to enhance public access recreational opportunities, including hiking, fishing, snowmobiling, and hunting, as well as to protect regional wetlands and forests.

In St. Lawrence County acquisitions include:

The purchase of 293 acres in the town of Hopkinton to consolidate the Whiskey Flats State Forest, promoting sustainable forestry

Acquisition of a 11-acre site in Clifton, previously containing an 19th-century log cabin and boat house on Dead Creek Flow, to protect natural character of the area.

The purchase of 34-acres from the town of Madrid to consolidate the Sodom State Forest, creating hunting and fishing opportunities as well as wetland protection.

Lewis County acquisitions included a $16,400 investement for public access over the Fall Brook Access Road in the town of Osceola. The road will provide public access to the west portion of East Branch Fish Creek.

Commissioner Basil Seggos stated, “Strategic environmental commitments made with the state’s Environmental Protection Fund and our partners are preserving critical natural resources and increasing public access in the North Country, Mohawk Valley, and communities statewide.”

Theses acquisitions were made possible through cumulative investments of $666,800 from the state Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

