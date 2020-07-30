NYS Department of Financial Services fines companies $1.6 million for unapproved student health insurance rates

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Department of Financial Services has fined two companies for charging unapproved rates in the student health insurance market.

Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewel confirmed that CDPHP Universal Benefits Inc. and MVP Health Services Corp both charged unapproved rates during the 2018-2019 academic year. A settlement penalty of $1.6 million was determined.

CDPHP will pay a civil penalty of $600,000, and reimburse overcharged students a total of $394,594. MVP will be responsible for $88,436 in reimbursements.

“Insurers are required to follow New York law and charge premium rates that have been approved by the Department,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “These consent orders protect the integrity of the New York insurance market, and ensure that consumers − in this case students, who are already struggling with the cost of education and the burden of student loans − do not overpay for health insurance.”

