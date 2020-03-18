NYS Dept. of Labor requests claims to be made alphabetically based on last names

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Labor is currently waiving the 7-day waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits for people who are out of work due to coronavirus closures or quarantines.

The department is requesting that individuals file claims on certain days, based on the first letter of their last names.

Here is the breakdown:

If your last name starts with A – F, file your claim on Monday.

For last names starting with G – N, file your claim Tuesday.

For last names starting with O – Z, file your claim on Wednesday.

If you missed your filing day, file your claim on Thursday or Friday.

According to the department’s website, filing your claim later in the week will not delay your payments or affect the date of your claim, since all claims are effective on the Monday of the week in which they are filed.

The telephone filing hours have been extended to accommodate the number of claims:

Monday – Thursday: 8am-7:30pm

Friday: 8am-6pm

Saturday: 7:30am-8pm

Instructions for filing a claim are available on their website or by clicking here.

