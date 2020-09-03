NYS Governor demands investigation into death of Daniel Prude

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for an expedited investigation.
Governor Cuomo released the following statement:
“Last night, I watched the video of Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester. What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers.
“Under Executive Order 147, which I signed in 2015 after the death of Eric Garner, the Attorney General is investigating and I have full faith that she will complete a thorough review of the facts, get to the bottom of what happened and ensure that justice is served.
“For the sake of Mr. Prude’s family and the greater Rochester community I am calling for this case to be concluded as expeditiously as possible. For that to occur we need the full and timely cooperation of the Rochester Police Department and I trust it will fully comply.”New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
