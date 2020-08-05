NYS Governor unanimously voted to serve as National Governors Association chair

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he holds a news conference in Tarrytown, New York June 15, 2020. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was unanimously voted to serve as Chair of the National Governors Association.

This vote will make Governor Cuomo the first governor from New York to serve this position. As well as the first state governor to hold to serve as NGA chair in 50 years.

As stated by Governor Cuomo, he laid out his agenda for the NGA – America’s Recovery and Revival – focusing on tackling COVID-19 and economic recovery.

“There has never been a moment where state governments have been more instrumental in the lives of the people of this country. State governments are now in the forefront, and it is a new chapter in the governance of this country,” Governor Cuomo stated. “This coming year, states are not only laboratories of democracy – we will also be the engines of economic renewal and the innovators of a new public health system. There is tremendous possibility in the nation’s recognition of the full potential of state governments.”

Governor Cuomo met with the NGA Executive Committee on August 5 via a virtual 2020 Summer Meeting.

