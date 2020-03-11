NY’s Green Lakes State Park expanding after state acquires additional 160 acres

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced the expansion of Green Lakes State Park as part of several State Parks land protection projects that cover more than 760 acres in Central New York and the Southern Tier.

The Governor has proposed a $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Environmental Bond Act to fund projects to protect water resources and fish and wildlife habitats for future generations, and open space protection is a component of the Governor’s strategy to fight the effects of climate change.

“This expansion of Green Lakes State Park will offer new opportunities for recreation and boost tourism in Upstate New York, while protecting environmentally significant lands,” Governor Cuomo said. “Open space protection is a critical piece of the Restore Mother Nature Initiative, and with the Bond Act we will be able to pursue even more projects like this for land preservation and habitat restoration, and better protect our environment for future generations.”

New York acquired the 160-acre Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities’ Spirituality and Nature Center at Alverna Heights to be added to Green Lakes State Park in Onondaga County.

The land will provide a significant buffer of open space for Central New York’s most-visited State Park. In addition, Governor Cuomo announced projects in the Southern Tier, adding 297 acres to Robert V. Riddell State Park and protecting more than 310 acres of land in Tompkins County from potential development, as well as extending the popular Black Diamond hiking trail near the City of Ithaca.

