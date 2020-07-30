Attorney General halts federal Public Charge Rule to assist immigrants during COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Public Charge rule has been put to a stop by the New York State Attorney General.

New York Attorney General Letitia James blocked the U.S Department of Homeland Security from implementing its Public Charge Rule during the coronavirus public health crisis.

In August of 2019, the department issued this rule that changed the established meaning of public charge. Public charge originally stated that immigrants who use basic, non-cash benefits are not considered public charges because they are not primarily dependent on the government for survival.

According to James, this rule targeted immigrants of color, immigrants with disabilities, and low-income immigrants, further putting their communities at risk.

James led a coalition that included Connecticut, Vermont and New York City that halts the current implementation of this rule, stating that it “exacerbated the public health crisis”.

“Immigrants have been on the front lines fighting this pandemic from the start, and today’s injunction will ensure they are not targeted for obtaining health coverage or other vital services, as they continue to battle COVID-19,” said Attorney General James. “This order is vital to our national health, as every person who doesn’t get the health coverage they need today risks infecting another person with the coronavirus tomorrow.”

