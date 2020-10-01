NYS Homeland Security launches online citizen preparedness training course

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services launched new online training to prepare New Yorkers for statewide threats.

New York DHSES closed out National Preparedness Month by unveiling a free online Citizens Preparedness Training course. The course will help to prepare New Yorkers for any type of natural or human-caused disaster.

The DHSES’s 24-minute course will cover topics such as developing family emergency plans, preparing for fires, active shooter survival, evacuations, sheltering-in-place and cybersecurity. The course also addressing the reentry process following an emergency in the home.

According to the Division, the new course offering is a condensed version of the previous live Citizen’s Preparedness Training Courses. The courses were presented by the New York National Guard, Division of Homeland Security and the American Red Cross.

“Since 2014, more than 300,000 New Yorkers have taken New York’s Citizen Preparedness Corps training in order to better protect the safety of their family and community when disaster strikes,” said New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put in-person trainings on hold, however potential hazards like severe weather still loom large. It’s simple: The more prepared you are, the better your chances are of surviving a disaster and this new online training will give you the foundation you need to keep your family and community safe.”

