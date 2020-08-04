NYS hunting and trapping licenses go on sale August 10

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Hunting and trapping licenses for the 2020-2021 season will go on sale beginning August 10.

New Yorkers can go hunting from September 1, squirrel season, into April, snow geese season. Licenses and permits are available at any of DEC’s license-issuing agents or by telephone at 866-933-2257.

The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021. Annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

New York’s habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife resources. Purchasing a hunting or trapping license helps support DEC’s conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources.

