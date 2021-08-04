NYS hunting and trapping licenses now on sale

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2021-2022 season are available for sale now.

The DEC also announced expanded hunting seasons and allowing children ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow in upstate counties that have opted in to participate.

“Hunting is a longstanding tradition for many and an estimated half a million New Yorkers enjoy the sport each year. The upcoming, expanded hunting seasons bring even greater excitement and opportunities to encourage greater participation in the sport,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release.

Deer Management Permits are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through October 1. The 2021-2022 Hunting and Trapping Regulations guide is available online on the DEC’s Hunting webpage.

DEC has expanded opportunities for junior hunters (licensees aged 12-15) and trappers (under 12 years old) be designating special youth hunts for deer, wild turkey, pheasants, and waterfowl. More information on these programs is available on the DEC’s website.

All first-time hunters, bowhunters and trappers must pass one or more courses before purchasing a license. Both online and in person classes are available and the cost of the course is $19.95.

License and permits can be purchased online, at one of the DEC’s license-issuing agents, or by phone at 866-933-2257. Beginning this week, there will be expanded call center times. They will be taking calls from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through November 30. The call center will resume regular hours on December 1.