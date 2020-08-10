NYS hunting and trapping licenses on sale now

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Hunting and trapping licenses for the 2020-2021 season are on sale as of August 10. Deer management permits are also available.
New Yorkers can go hunting from September 1 into April. Licenses and permits are available at any of DEC’s license-issuing agents or by telephone at 866-933-2257.
The new hunting and trapping licenses expire on August 31, 2021. Annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
New York’s habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife resources. Purchasing a hunting or trapping license helps support DEC’s conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources.
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor Cuomo: NY COVID-19 deaths hit new low since earlier this year
- Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19
- Man sought after 5 year old killed in North Carolina shooting, police say
- ‘I made a poor choice’: Cleveland pitcher regrets breaking coronavirus protocol
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.