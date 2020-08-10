NYS hunting and trapping licenses on sale now

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Hunting and trapping licenses for the 2020-2021 season are on sale as of August 10. Deer management permits are also available.

New Yorkers can go hunting from September 1 into April. Licenses and permits are available at any of DEC’s license-issuing agents or by telephone at 866-933-2257.

The new hunting and trapping licenses expire on August 31, 2021. Annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

New York’s habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife resources. Purchasing a hunting or trapping license helps support DEC’s conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.