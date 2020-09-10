NYS landmarks to be lit orange on September 10 for hunger action month

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Landmarks across New York State will glow orange tonight as the the state shows recognition for hunger action month.

Following a recent announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo, One World Trade Center, the Kosciuszko Bridge, SUNY Plaza, State Education Building, the Alfred E. Smith Building and New York State Fair Exposition Building will all be illuminated on September 10.

According to Governor Cuomo, the state has taking action to combat food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initiatives included the launch of Nourish New York and the pilot partnership to provide fresh meals through HelloFresh.

“COVID-19 has intensified the difficulties that many New Yorkers face when it comes to putting food on the table, and it is the most vulnerable among us who have suffered the most,” Governor Cuomo said. “Lighting our landmarks orange during Hunger Action Month honors the hard work of those across the state who are dedicated to fighting food insecurity, and reminds every New Yorker that they can offer a helping hand to combat hunger this month and every month.”

According to the state as of this week, New York’s food banks have purchased and distributed more than 9.9 million pounds, or $12.8 million worth, of surplus New York agricultural products. Nearly 600,000 households have been helped by the almost 2,500 Nourish New York food distribution events held, including drive through events, food boxes programs, and school meal deliveries.

