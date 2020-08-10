NYS law requires all children under 12 wear personal flotation device on watercraft

NEW YORK (WWTI) – There are many boating opportunities to enjoy in New York State, but safety precautions should always be used when taking advantage of fun on the water.

The State Parks Marine Services Bureau offers the following safety tips:

Wear a personal flotation device whenever you are on the water. State law requires that children under age 12 wear a personal flotation device while on a watercraft.

Complete a safe boating course.

Properly equip and inspect your vessel.

Maintain a prudent speed.

Refrain from mixing alcohol with boating.

Check the weather forecast before heading out on the water to learn about potential storms and seek immediate shelter on shore if thunder is audible.

People paddling canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards should know their abilities and take precautions when there are high or steady winds creating large waves, or when they are in strong currents.

Paddlers in waters where there are motorboats should keep close to shorelines and out of main channels.

For more information about boating safety, including listings of boating safety courses, and marine recreation in New York State, click here.

