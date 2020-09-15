NYS lottery TAKE 5 top-prize winner sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Lottery announced the top-prize winning ticket on September 15, 2020.

The TAKE 5 winning ticket sold on September 13 was purchased at the Aden Food and Gas Mart on Kensington Avenue in Buffalo, NY.

The winning ticket was worth $54,218.

