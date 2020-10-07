NYS Medicare open enrollment period to run through December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Statewide Medicare open enrollment will begin this month.

According to the New York State Office for the Aging is reminding New Yorkers of the open enrollment period that is set to run from October 15 to December 7, 2020. Coverage through Medicare health and prescription drug plans can change costs and coverages.

“People’s health and financial status can change over the course of a year—especially this year, due to the impact of COVID-19,” said NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen. “Plans also can change what they will cover as well as adjust the cost to the beneficiary. It’s important for older adults to review their plans—what they cover and what they cost—to ensure they are getting the best plan for themselves.”

Additionally, the Office stated that Medicare can change individuals health plans and coverage to better suit specific needs. Those who have limited incomes and resources can also qualify for extra help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs.

Plan changes will take effect January 1, 2021.

