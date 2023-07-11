NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced, in a press release, that more than 160,000 workers used New York’s landmark paid family leave program in 2022.

“When I signed New York’s paid family leave expansion into law, I reaffirmed our state’s commitment to ensuring that workers have the protections they need to bond with their parents, children, and other loved ones… Now, workers are responding — with rising enrollment and record-high utilization, particularly among fathers. Our nation-leading paid family leave program is a testament to our efforts to make New York the most worker-friendly state in the nation, and I will continue working closely with the Legislature to enact the policies and programs that support strong families.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Only 13 percent of workers nationwide in 2016 had paid family leave, in 2018 New York’s paid family leave program was enacted.

Since enacted the nation-leading law has provided paid family leave to over 8 million workers, with almost 717,000 family leave claims being paid in the first five years and a record high of 163,124 claims in 2022 alone.

New York’s paid family leave program is employee-paid insurance, it provides workers with job-protected, paid time off to bond with a newly born, adopted or fostered child, care for a family member with a serious health condition or assist loved ones when a member of the family is deployed abroad on active military service.

Key findings from the data include:

The number of claims paid has increased each year, excluding a slight drop in 2020;

The benefit is most often used by parents to take time to care for and bond with a newly born, adopted or fostered child;

More men are taking paternity leave every year to care for and bond with their children;

More people are caring for seriously ill family members;

The average time off taken has increased each year; and

New York State workers in every region of New York have taken advantage of this nation-leading benefit.

The Department of Financial Services’ interactive database shows that the overall number of men taking paid paternity leave and the average length of time off have all increased every year of the first five years of the program.

Claims by region in 2022 include:

New York City 49703 Long Island 23687 Mid-Hudson 17144 Western NY 14539 Finger Lakes 12242 Capital Region 9274 Central NY 6626 Southern Tier 4774 Mohawk Valley 4185 North Country 2953 Unspecified or Out-of-State 17997

Up to 12 weeks off can be taken by Eligible workers at 67 percent of their pay. Governor Hochul signed legislation, that will take effect in 2023, expanding the benefit to include taking paid time to care for a seriously ill sibling. Paid family leave may be available in some situations when an employee or their child is under quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Complete details on the New York State paid family leave program including how to apply for leave are available on NY’s Paid Family Leave’s web page.