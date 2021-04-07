NYS Park Police Officers honored for actions taken during Alexandria Bay tour boat incident in 2020

THOUSAND ISLANDS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two New York State Park Officers were recently recognized for the “exemplary actions” taken last summer when a tour boat ran aground in Alexandria Bay.

According to the New York State Park Police, Officers Pasquale Surace and Stewart Wilson were both presented with Letters of Commendation for their efforts taken on August 20, 20200.

Both Surace and Wilson were called to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the Uncle Sam’s Boat Tour, “Island Duchess,” that had collided with a shoal on the St. Lawrence River and was taking on water.

At the time of collision, the boat had 134 individuals on board.

NYS Parks stated that “through their training, experience and knowledge of the St. Lawrence River,” the two officers assisted in keeping the tour boat from drifting into shallow water and lead the boat to safety without additional incidents.

Officers Surace and Wilson were presented Letters of Commendation by Major Michael Daddona, Captain Thomas MacDonald and Lieutenant Chadd O’Hora.