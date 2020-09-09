NYS partners with three SUNY schools to reduce waste and improve recycling

NEW YORK (WWTI) — To reduce waste and improve recycling across the state, three SUNY schools are stepping up to the challenge.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on September 9 that a new academic collaboration will help to drive solutions to benefit solid waste management. The University at Buffalo, College of Environmental Science and Forestry and Stony Brook University will work to develop innovative strategies.

According to Governor Cuomo, recycling operations across the country are struggling to find markets for material as markets are currently experiencing unprecedented volatility due in part to tightening import restrictions in Asia.

However, the newly announced partnership will help to develop initiatives to help municipalities and businesses streamline the recycling process, lower costs, improve public outreach strategies, and protect the environment.

SUNY University at Buffalo will work with the DEC through a $1.9 million partnership. Objectives include research to assess the state of plastics in the recycling market, as well as sorting technologies and cost assessment.

SUNY Stony Brook University will with along through a $4.2 million partnership with the DEC. Projects will include solid waste characterization and waste analysis. The partnership will work to determine recycling program efficiency.

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry entered a five-year $5.75 million partnership with the DEC to establish the New York State Center for Sustainable Materials Management at ESF. According to ESF, this will help to develop a comprehensive plan to improve recycling and address market access challenges for recyclable materials

Additionally, the DEC is also working with key stakeholders and municipalities to develop statewide strategies.

“With ongoing changes to worldwide recycling markets threatening our efforts to reduce waste and protect our resources, this new collaboration will tackle these challenges head-on and will help ensure New York’s legacy of environmental stewardship continues,” stated Governor Cuomo.

